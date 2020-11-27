McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

NYSE MCD opened at $219.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

