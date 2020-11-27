MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
MAX stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93.
About MediaAlpha
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.