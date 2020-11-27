MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

MAX stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.