Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medifast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.75.

Medifast stock opened at $194.35 on Monday. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $196.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Medifast by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

