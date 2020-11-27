Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Meggitt from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Investec raised Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has an average rating of Buy.

Meggitt stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

