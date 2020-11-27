Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Meggitt currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

