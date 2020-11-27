Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $181,308.04 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $980.42.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $17,655.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50.

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $114,555.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after buying an additional 295,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

