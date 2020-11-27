Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,203 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 72,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

