Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $65,350.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $135.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

