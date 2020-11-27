Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $203.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,828 shares of company stock worth $110,719. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

