Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Sells C$256,000.00 in Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,423,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,643,187.20.

Graham Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$302,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Graham Harris bought 15,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$23,550.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Graham Harris bought 15,200 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$23,560.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Graham Harris bought 9,800 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,680.00.

ML opened at C$2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 million and a P/E ratio of -61.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a current ratio of 30.23. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.18.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

