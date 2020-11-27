Mirova Has $58,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mirova raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $1,578,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 281,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after buying an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

