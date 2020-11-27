Mirova Invests $51,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mirova bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 156 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $350.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

