Mirova Purchases Shares of 243 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 573,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

NYSE:WST opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

