Mirova Sells 1,507 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mirova reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in PayPal were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,681,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $214.46 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $216.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.