Mirova Takes $52,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 994.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

