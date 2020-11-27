MKM Partners Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

