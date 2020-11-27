Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.33.

MOGO opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.89. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

