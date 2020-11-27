Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.18. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.