MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Capitalization of $671,920.45 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $671,920.45 and $3,363.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00055805 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002152 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002045 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 207,160,803 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.