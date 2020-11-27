Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €60.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.76 ($62.08).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €56.09 ($65.99) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €49.92 and its 200 day moving average is €41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,979.66. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €55.96 ($65.84).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

