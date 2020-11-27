Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €33.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.50 ($35.88).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €31.00 ($36.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 57.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.85. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($38.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Analyst Recommendations for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit