Morgan Stanley Boosts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $45.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

KYMR opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,723,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

