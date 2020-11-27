Morgan Stanley Boosts Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Price Target to $35.00

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.73.

NYSE WMG opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

