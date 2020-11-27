Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

