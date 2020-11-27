Morgan Stanley Raises AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 9,400

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,748 ($101.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,468.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.