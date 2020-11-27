MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €143.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTX. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.86 ($192.77).

MTX opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

