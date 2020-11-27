Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ NATH opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 528.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

