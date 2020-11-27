Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ NATH opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
