National Bank Financial Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.18. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.27 and a 1-year high of C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.15.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$69.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.22%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

