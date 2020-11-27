National Bank Financial Cuts SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$44.00

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.25.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$23.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.95. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

