National Bank Financial Trims OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$4.00

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

TSE OGC opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. OceanaGold Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04.

In other OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

