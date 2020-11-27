National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.71.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $56.68 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

