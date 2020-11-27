National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 975 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid plc (NG.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

Get National Grid plc (NG.L) alerts:

NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 926.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 905.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.