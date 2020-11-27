Natixis Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,460 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $39,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 275,002 shares of company stock valued at $21,248,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

ATVI stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

