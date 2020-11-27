Natixis Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H2O AM LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the third quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 16,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 446.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $1,321,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 36,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.74 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $132.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

