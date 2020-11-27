Natixis Has $31.14 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Natixis raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,064.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,361 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $31,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

KHC stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

