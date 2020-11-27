Natixis Has $33.83 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Natixis grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

