Natixis Has $35.79 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,650 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

NYSE WFC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

