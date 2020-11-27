Natixis Invests $16.54 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 447,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.40% of Essent Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Essent Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Essent Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE ESNT opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

