Natixis Invests $17.67 Million in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Natixis purchased a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 946,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.77% of SSR Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,332,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

SSRM stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.