Natixis Invests $21.57 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Shares of GS opened at $236.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average of $202.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

