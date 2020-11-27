Natixis Purchases 375,981 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Natixis boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2,221.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in General Mills were worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

