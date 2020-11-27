Natixis Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Natixis cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207,199 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PayPal were worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in PayPal by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $214.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $216.07. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

