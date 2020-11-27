Natixis Sells 3,402 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Natixis decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $305.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.