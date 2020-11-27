Natixis Takes $16.66 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,663,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,692,034.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,573,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.03.

BGNE stock opened at $264.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

