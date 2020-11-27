NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NatWest Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NWG opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

