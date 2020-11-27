NatWest Group plc (NWG.L)’s (NWG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Get NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 158.53 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.65. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.15 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.