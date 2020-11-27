New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NEWR opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.13. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock worth $4,341,986. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

