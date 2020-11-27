New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.32.

NRZ stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 63,382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New Residential Investment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 927,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

