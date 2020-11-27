New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Raised to $11.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.32.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

