Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.